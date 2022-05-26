Left Menu

McDonald's Russia restaurants to reopen under new brand from June 12, says local company

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:56 IST
McDonald's Russia said on Thursday it plans to reopen restaurants to the public from June 12 under a new brand that will be introduced separately, after the burger chain said it was selling to a local licensee.

The fast-food company is selling its restaurants in Russia, exiting in opposition to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country.

