McDonald's Russia restaurants to reopen under new brand from June 12, says local company
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:56 IST
McDonald's Russia said on Thursday it plans to reopen restaurants to the public from June 12 under a new brand that will be introduced separately, after the burger chain said it was selling to a local licensee.
The fast-food company is selling its restaurants in Russia, exiting in opposition to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- McDonald's
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pro-Moscow leaders of Ukraine's occupied Kherson seek to join Russia - TASS
Russia summons Poland's ambassador in Moscow - Polish foreign minister
WHO's European countries say Moscow office should be moved
Pro-Moscow leaders of Ukraine's occupied Kherson seek to join Russia, Tass says
Russian deputy foreign minister meets U.S. ambassador in Moscow