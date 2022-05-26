EasyJet says 200 flights cancelled due to IT issues
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:05 IST
Low-cost carrier easyJet said on Thursday it had cancelled around 200 flights because of issues with IT systems which had affected flights that were due to depart between 1200 and 1400 GMT.
"Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible," easyJet said.
