Online fashion and beauty platform Myntra on Thursday said it has introduced an express delivery feature -- M-Express -- allowing shoppers to receive orders within 24-48 hours of purchase.

The M-Express will cover a collection of 3 lakh styles and over 1,300 pin codes, a statement said.

''M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions,'' Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said.

The feature has currently been rolled out in metros, across nearly 30 per cent of the styles available on Myntra. It will expand to Tier II and III cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months, the company said.

*** Hind Rectifiers Q4 net profit rises to Rs 1.56 cr * Hind Rectifiers Limited on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore for the March quarter, supported by higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 85 lakh net profit during the January-March quarter of 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income rose to Rs 102.50 crore from Rs 75.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 100.33 crore as against Rs 74.53 crore a year ago.

Hind Rectifiers is into developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing of power semiconductor, power electronic equipments and railway transportation equipments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)