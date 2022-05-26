Left Menu

NMDC Q4 net profit falls 36 pc to Rs 1,813 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:59 IST
NMDC Q4 net profit falls 36 pc to Rs 1,813 cr
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NMDC on Thursday said its consolidated net profit fell 36 per cent to Rs 1,812.98 crore for the quarter ended March 31, weighed down by higher expenses.

The company had clocked Rs 2,835.54 crore net profit during the January-March quarter of 2020-21, NDMC said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income rose marginally to Rs 7,034.83 crore, from Rs 6,932.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses soared to Rs 4,156.62 crore, as against Rs 2,668.36 crore a year ago.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore producing and selling company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022