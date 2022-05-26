Import of papers meant for currency, bank cheque out of govt's PIMS monitoring mechanism

Import of paper products used in currency, bank cheque and security printing papers have been excluded from the compulsory registration mechanism PIMS, an official statement said on Thursday.

The commerce ministry on May 25 made import registration under PIMS (Paper Import Monitoring System) mandatory for inbound shipments of 201 types of paper and paper boards such as glazed newsprint, handmade paper and tissue paper.

The import policy for these 201 types of paper and paper boards has been amended from 'free' to 'free subject to compulsory registration under PIMS'.

All imports arriving on or after October 1, 2022 shall be governed by this policy.

''Paper products like currency paper, bank bond and cheque paper, security printing paper, have been excluded from this policy change,'' the ministry said.

It said that domestic paper industry has been raising issues of dumping of paper products in the country by way of under-invoicing, entry of prohibited goods by mis-declaration and re-routing goods through other countries.

A large proportion of paper products are imported under ''others'' category.

''The move will also go a long way in promoting make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in this category,'' it said, adding that a user-friendly interface has been created for the implementation of PIMS.

Importer will be able to obtain an automatic registration number online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)