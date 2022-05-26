Left Menu

Import of papers meant for currency, bank cheque out of govt's PIMS monitoring mechanism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:21 IST
Import of papers meant for currency, bank cheque out of govt's PIMS monitoring mechanism
  • Country:
  • India

Import of paper products used in currency, bank cheque and security printing papers have been excluded from the compulsory registration mechanism PIMS, an official statement said on Thursday.

The commerce ministry on May 25 made import registration under PIMS (Paper Import Monitoring System) mandatory for inbound shipments of 201 types of paper and paper boards such as glazed newsprint, handmade paper and tissue paper.

The import policy for these 201 types of paper and paper boards has been amended from 'free' to 'free subject to compulsory registration under PIMS'.

All imports arriving on or after October 1, 2022 shall be governed by this policy.

''Paper products like currency paper, bank bond and cheque paper, security printing paper, have been excluded from this policy change,'' the ministry said.

It said that domestic paper industry has been raising issues of dumping of paper products in the country by way of under-invoicing, entry of prohibited goods by mis-declaration and re-routing goods through other countries.

A large proportion of paper products are imported under ''others'' category.

''The move will also go a long way in promoting make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in this category,'' it said, adding that a user-friendly interface has been created for the implementation of PIMS.

Importer will be able to obtain an automatic registration number online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022