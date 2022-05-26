Left Menu

Russia says civil vessels may use Mariupol port, mine danger lifted

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:30 IST
Civil vessels may safely use the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in Ukraine as the danger from mines has been eliminated, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday. It said a maritime humanitarian corridor was opened on Wednesday in the Azov Sea.

Russia took full control of Mariupol last week when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steelworks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

