MP: Suspected heroin worth Rs 105 crore seized, three women from Mizoram arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday seized 21 kg of suspected heroin from the possession of three women belonging to Mizoram at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. The contraband, if confirmed to be heroin, would be worth Rs 105 crore in international markets, he said.

The women were arrested from a hotel in Itarsi, one of the biggest railway junctions in the country located in Narmadapuram district, said the NCB official.

The seized material was prima facie heroin, but a sample was being sent to a Delhi laboratory for confirmation, he added.

