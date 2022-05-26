Left Menu

Torrent Pharmaceuticals to acquire four brands from Dr Reddy's Laboratories

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:14 IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals to acquire four brands from Dr Reddy's Laboratories
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has inked a pact to acquire four brands from Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The Ahmedabad-based drug firm has entered into an agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to acquire four of its brands -- Styptovit-E, Finast, Finast-T and Dynapress, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Styptovit-E, a gynaecology product with an estimated market size of Rs 500 crore (AIOCD data set), will further strengthen the company's presence in the segment, it added.

The acquisition of 'Finast', 'Finast-T', and 'Dynapress', which are used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), will aid the drug firm in strengthening its presence in the urology segment.

As per the terms of the definitive agreement, Torrent Pharma will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of these brands in India.

The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed by June 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022