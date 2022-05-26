Torrent Pharmaceuticals to acquire four brands from Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has inked a pact to acquire four brands from Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The Ahmedabad-based drug firm has entered into an agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to acquire four of its brands -- Styptovit-E, Finast, Finast-T and Dynapress, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Styptovit-E, a gynaecology product with an estimated market size of Rs 500 crore (AIOCD data set), will further strengthen the company's presence in the segment, it added.

The acquisition of 'Finast', 'Finast-T', and 'Dynapress', which are used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), will aid the drug firm in strengthening its presence in the urology segment.

As per the terms of the definitive agreement, Torrent Pharma will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of these brands in India.

The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed by June 2022.

