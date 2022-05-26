Centre transfers IAS officer over alleged misuse of sports stadium

In a swift action, the Centre Thursday shunted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively following media reports suggesting misuse of official position by them, officials said here. In an order, the Home Ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, is shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect. According to official sources, the home ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife. The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, they said.

The sources said that necessary action will be initiated based on the report. Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

It was alleged in the media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)