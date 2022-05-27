Left Menu

4 killed, 7 hurt in Andhra road crash

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 27-05-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 00:15 IST
Four people were killed and seven others injured on Thursday when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned while trying to overtake another vehicle in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said.

According to Avanigadda DSP Mahaboob Basha, a total of 20 people were in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the accident.

The occupants from Chintalamada of Ghantasala mandal were on their way to attend a wedding function in Pedaprolu village in Mopidevi Mandal.

The autorickshaw overturned after its driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle on National Highway 216 A at Kasha Nagar.

Three women and a man died on the spot in the accident, the DSP said.

Seven others injured in the accident were rushed to Machilipatnam government hospital. Doctors said the condition of three of the injured was critical.

Police identified the deceased as G Koteswaramma (55), G Ramana(45), G Vijaya(50) and K Venkatesh (68) -- all belonging to Chintalamada village in Ghantasala mandal.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

