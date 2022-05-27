Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 505 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 505.11 points and Nifty by 148.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 10:08 IST
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 505 points
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 505.11 points and Nifty by 148.70 points. At 9:30 AM, the BSE Sensex was up by 505.11 points or 0.93 per cent and is at 54,757.64.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at, at 9:30 AM, up by 148.70 points or 0.92 per cent and is at 16,318.90.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

