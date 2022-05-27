Left Menu

Eastern Railway achieves 100 pc electrification of 2,848 km network

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 10:30 IST
The Eastern Railway has achieved 100 per cent electrification of its 2,848 km network with the completion of work in the 41 km Hansdiha-Godda section, an official said here on Friday.

The total electrification will help reduce carbon emission significantly and support the Indian Railway in achieving its target of making the country's railway network carbon neutral by 2030, he said.

''With the successful completion of CRS (commissioner of railway safety) inspection of the Hansdiha-Godda section, Eastern Railway's entire 2,848 km network is converted to electrified route,'' the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway's spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

The Hansdiha-Godda section has 41 km of track length and speed trial was conducted by CRS at 103 km per hour, he added.

