UK's Sunak says new support package will minimal impact on inflation

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 11:49 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the new 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) cost-of-living support package would have less than 1 percentage point impact on inflation.

"My view is that it will have a minimal impact on inflation," Sunak told Sky News.

Asked if it would be a one percentage point impact, he said: "Much, much less than that." ($1 = 0.7913 pounds)

