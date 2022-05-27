UK's Sunak says new support package will minimal impact on inflation

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the new 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) cost-of-living support package would have less than 1 percentage point impact on inflation.

"My view is that it will have a minimal impact on inflation," Sunak told Sky News.

Asked if it would be a one percentage point impact, he said: "Much, much less than that." ($1 = 0.7913 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)