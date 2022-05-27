UK's Sunak says new support package will minimal impact on inflation
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 11:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the new 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) cost-of-living support package would have less than 1 percentage point impact on inflation.
"My view is that it will have a minimal impact on inflation," Sunak told Sky News.
Asked if it would be a one percentage point impact, he said: "Much, much less than that." ($1 = 0.7913 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- British
- Sky News
Advertisement