European shares open higher on tech, industrials boost

European shares rose in early deals on Friday, eyeing their third straight session of gains, as sentiment was lifted after bets eased that central banks would tighten their policies more than signalled. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0714 GMT, taking heart from an overnight rally on Wall Street and a positive handover from Asia. Banks were among the best performers this week, up around 5%, as major central banks stayed on course to lift interest rates.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0714 GMT, taking heart from an overnight rally on Wall Street and a positive handover from Asia. Technology and industrial shares were the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600, while miners led gains among sectors, up 1%.

On the week, the index was seen closing 1.8% higher - its best in 10 weeks. Banks were among the best performers this week, up around 5%, as major central banks stayed on course to lift interest rates. London's blue-chip FTSE 100 underperformed on Friday, edging lower as utilities and healthcare stocks weighed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

