Left Menu

2 women killed, one injured after being hit by truck in UP

The incident took place when the three women were out for a morning walk, they said.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 27-05-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 13:11 IST
2 women killed, one injured after being hit by truck in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed while another was seriously injured after being hit by a truck here on Friday, police said. The incident took place when the three women were out for a morning walk, they said. The accident took place in the Bisalpur area of the district, they said.

Bilaspur Circle officer Prashant Kumar said Munni Devi (40), Nirmala Devi (38), and Somvati -- all residents of Parsiya village -- were out on a morning walk when they were hit by a truck from behind.

Munni Devi and Nirmala Devi died on the spot, while the condition of Somvati is serious, Kumar said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022