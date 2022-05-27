2 women killed, one injured after being hit by truck in UP

Two women were killed while another was seriously injured after being hit by a truck here on Friday, police said. The incident took place when the three women were out for a morning walk, they said. The accident took place in the Bisalpur area of the district, they said.

Bilaspur Circle officer Prashant Kumar said Munni Devi (40), Nirmala Devi (38), and Somvati -- all residents of Parsiya village -- were out on a morning walk when they were hit by a truck from behind.

Munni Devi and Nirmala Devi died on the spot, while the condition of Somvati is serious, Kumar said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

