Left Menu

Dr Vishwa Cariappa of San Group honored with 'Achievers of Bengaluru' award

Dr Vishwa Cariappa BS, Managing Director of San Group of Companies was presented 'Achievers of Bengaluru' Award at a function held in Bengaluru on May 20, 2022. The Award, instituted by Vijaya Karnataka and Bangalore Mirror, was presented by Home Minister Araga Jnanedra. The Home Minister expressed his delight and congratulated the organisers for hosting the prominent event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 13:13 IST
Dr Vishwa Cariappa of San Group honored with 'Achievers of Bengaluru' award
San Group of Companies MD BS Vishwa Cariappa was honored with 'Achievers of Bengaluru' award by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/SRV): Dr Vishwa Cariappa BS, Managing Director of San Group of Companies was presented 'Achievers of Bengaluru' Award at a function held in Bengaluru on May 20, 2022. The Award, instituted by Vijaya Karnataka and Bangalore Mirror, was presented by Home Minister Araga Jnanedra. The Home Minister expressed his delight and congratulated the organisers for hosting the prominent event. Responding after receiving the award Dr BS Vishwa Cariappa said, "It is an inspiration for me to do even better. 'Achievers of Bengaluru' Award is intended to recognize those who have achieved excellence in various fields. I am very happy to be a part of such an award." Cariappa further added, "San Group launched with the goal of achieving excellence in the real estate industry and today the company has expanded into several sectors. This award is also an encouragement to serve more people in the future."

The event was also attended by noted performer Dolly Dhananjay along with actress Sanjana Anand. This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022