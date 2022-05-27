Left Menu

Godrej Industries Q4 profit at Rs 423 cr

Godrej Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 422.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 92.17 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Godrej Industries said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,444.87 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 4,202.23 crore. It stood at Rs 2,813.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

For 2021-22, consolidated profit was at Rs 992.43 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 391.05 crore in the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,130.15 crore last fiscal year. It was at Rs 9,333.51 crore in 2020-21, the company said.

Godrej Industries said consolidated results for the quarter and the year are not strictly comparable with those of the previous quarter and year due to acquisitions and changes in the company's/group's shareholdings in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates.

The company said its board has approved the reappointment of Nadir Godrej as Chairman and Managing Director for a further period of three years from April 1, 2023, up to March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

