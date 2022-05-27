Aluminum futures rise on fresh bets

Aluminum prices on Friday marginally increased by 0.21 percent to Rs 241.80 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for June delivery increased by 50 paise or 0.21 percent to Rs 241.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,606 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, and on-demand from consumer industries supported aluminum prices in the futures market.

