Aluminum futures rise on fresh bets
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 13:55 IST
Aluminum prices on Friday marginally increased by 0.21 percent to Rs 241.80 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for June delivery increased by 50 paise or 0.21 percent to Rs 241.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,606 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, and on-demand from consumer industries supported aluminum prices in the futures market.
