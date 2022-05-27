Left Menu

Sensex rises 567 points; IT, banking, capital goods stocks surge

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading with a gain of around one per cent in the afternoon session on Friday, led by strong buying support in IT, banking and capital goods stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading with a gain of around one per cent in the afternoon session on Friday, led by strong buying support in IT, banking and capital goods stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 567.38 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 54,819.91 points at 1.34 pm, against its previous day's close at 54,252.53 points.

This is the second consecutive day of rally in the benchmark index. The Sensex had gained 503.27 points or 0.94 per cent on Thursday. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 160.80 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 16,330.95 points against its previous session's close at 16,170.15 points.

The Nifty had gained 144.35 points or 0.9 per cent on Thursday. There was strong buying support in IT, banking and capital goods stocks.

Tech Mahindra surged 4.02 per cent to Rs 1122.65. Infosys climbed 2.38 per cent to Rs 1457.65. Wipro soared 2.36 per cent to Rs 464.15. HCL Technologies was trading 1.90 per cent higher at Rs 999.70. Bajaj Finance soared 3.16 per cent to Rs 6004.35. IndusInd Bank jumped 2.81 per cent to Rs 922.20.

Eight of the 30 Sensex scrips were trading in the red. NTPC slumped 1.59 per cent to Rs 151.75. Asian Paints dipped 1.18 per cent to Rs 2811. Tata Steel was down 1.02 per cent to Rs 1041.15. Power Grid Corporation, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were among the other major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

