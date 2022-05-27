Left Menu

India Cements Q4 net loss at Rs 10.58 cr, sales down 3.72 pc to Rs 1,417.62 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:49 IST
India Cements Q4 net loss at Rs 10.58 cr, sales down 3.72 pc to Rs 1,417.62 cr
The India Cements Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.58 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.19 crore during the January-March quarter of 2020-21, India Cements Ltd (ICL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 3.72 per cent to Rs 1,417.62 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,472.45 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

ICL's total expenses were at Rs 1,459.28 crore, up 2.51 per cent in Q4/FY 2022, as against Rs 1,423.42 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, ICL's net profit was down 62.05 per cent at Rs 78.46 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 206.77 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 4,858.35 crore in 2021-22, 7.71 per cent higher than Rs 4,510.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, ICL in a separate filing informed that its board in a meeting held on Friday has approved a dividend of Rs one per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2021-22.

Shares of India Cements Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 161.80 on BSE, down 4.51 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

