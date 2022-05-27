BEML Q4 profit drops to Rs 133 cr

State-owned BEML on Friday posted 15.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 133.42 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 157.81 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 1,683.58 crore from Rs 1,805.74 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

BEML Ltd, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, was established in May 1964 as a public sector undertaking for manufacture of rail coaches and spare parts and mining equipment at its Bangalore Complex.

The company has partially disinvested, and presently the Centre owns 54 per cent of total equity, rest 46 per cent is held by public, financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, banks and employees.

BEML serves the country's core sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.

