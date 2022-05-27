Left Menu

Tata Motors files record 125 patents in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:43 IST
Tata Motors files record 125 patents in FY22
Tata Motors on Friday said it filed record 125 patents related to powertrain technologies in the last fiscal.

The company said the number of patents filed in the last financial year was the highest ever for the auto major so far.

The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW), and trim along with other vehicle systems, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Of the total filings, 56 patents were approved in the 2021-22 fiscal.

''We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership, and digitalization,'' Tata Motors President and CTO Rajendra Petkar noted.

An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst the workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence have been the key to delivery, he added.

''We remain committed to using our engineering prowess in creating top-class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers,'' Petkar said.

