All-India basketball tournament in city from May 29

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:46 IST
Leading teams from across the country including the Railways and Air Force will be vying for honors in the All India Basketball Tournament for men and women beginning here on May 29.

Nine teams would be taking part in the 55th edition of the Nachimuthu Gounder Cup for men with a strong Indian Railways outfit expected to be the team to beat.

Giving details at a press meet here, the organizers said apart from the Railways, the other teams in the fray in the men's event are the Indian Air Force (New Delhi), Indian Navy, Lonavala, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala Police (both Thiruvananthapuram), Bank of Baroda, Bengaluru Sports Hostel of Excellence and TNBA TRW (both Chennai) and Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

In the women's tournament for the 19th CRI Pumps Trophy, the following eight teams would be participating: Eastern Railways, Kolkata, South-Western Railway-Hubli, South Central Railways, Secunderabad, Central Railways, Mumbai, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala Police (both Thiruvananthapuram), Rising Star, Chennai and Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA). According to the organizers, the tournament will be held on a league-cum-knockout basis with the finals scheduled for June 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

