Trivitron develops kit for detection of Monkeypox virus

Medical devices company Trivitron Healthcare on Friday said it has developed a real-time PCR-based kit for the detection of Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) virus.

Several suspected cases of Monkeypox have been identified in various countries.

Research works are currently underway to further understand the epidemiology, sources of spread, and the patterns of transmission of the virus.

''As a responsible MedTech product manufacturer, we feel that the current situation calls for immediate measures to stop the viral spread.

''India has always been at the forefront of extending help to the world, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time also the world needs assistance,'' Trivitron Healthcare Group Chief Executive Officer Chandra Ganjoo said in a statement.

Trivitron has 15 manufacturing facilities in India, USA, Finland, Turkey and China to roll out medical technology products.

