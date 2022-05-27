Left Menu

Zydus gets USFDA's EIR for injectables facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:06 IST
Representative Image
Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator on the closure of the inspection of its injectables manufacturing facility near Vadodara.

The company has received an EIR from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Jarod-based injectables manufacturing facility near Vadodara.

The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and has concluded that the inspection is considered as closed, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection, which took place from February 24 to March 10 this year, was a pre-approval cum cGMP inspection and it covered 15 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs).

The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that is subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the same to be closed.

