RCFL Q4 profit up 38 pc on robust sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:13 IST
State owned-Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL) on Friday posted 38.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 212.26 crore for fourth quarter of 2021-22 on robust sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 153.52 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 4,140.66 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,336.70 crore in the year-ago period.

In the full 2021-22 fiscal year, RCFL reported 81.40 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 680.91 crore as against Rs 375.30 crore in previous fiscal year.

Total income also surged to Rs 12,948.62 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 8,407.79 crore in previous year.

According to RCFL, gas turbine power generation plant and Heat Recovery Steam Generation (HRSG) plant being set up for captive generation and consumption of power and steam at the Trombay unit is under commissioning and testing phase.

The board has declared a dividend of Rs 2.37 per share for 2021-22, subject to shareholders' approval.

RCFL shares closed up 1.83 per cent at Rs 94.40 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

