Left Menu

Fabindia Presents New Summer Wedding Festivities Collection: SHAADI. SHAGUN. SHOPPING

No matter how you choose to celebrate, think casual luxury and you are right on trend to celebrate your fab day. Shop the new collection at the store and on the website.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:14 IST
Fabindia Presents New Summer Wedding Festivities Collection: SHAADI. SHAGUN. SHOPPING
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Make your big day and special moments leading to that, Unforgettably Fab! From seasonal florals to haldiwalla yellows, from henna patterns to sangeetwalla greens, from cocktail reception styles to pastel delights; this summer we have got it all for you. Whether it’s your simply sustainable wedding picks or your bridal party’s matching ensembles, bridegroom’s bespoke kurtas to fab kids cute pairings, in an effort to celebrate diverse cultures, changing preferences of millennial brides-to-be, grooms and families, Fabindia has curated the SHAADI, SHAGUN, SHOPPING edit just for you. Current wedding trends are evolving and this season is no different. From hosting small intimate weddings to fun traditional and non-traditional wedding parties as well as the honeymoon, this season is all about celebrating joy and togetherness. Inspired by the seasonality and festivities, this edit comprising of craft-led hand embroideries, gorgeous juxtaposition of evergreens and berry pinks, fun-filled array of sun-kissed yellows and rusts to soothing summer soiree pastels, we are ready to celebrate these special moments with you.

Dipali Patwa, Group Head of Brand and Community at Fabindia Group of Companies, says, “When deciding on the overall theme of your summer wedding there’s less emphasis on heavy traditions and perfection. Instead, summer weddings are all about exploring a laid back vibe that’s still a little bit glam and sophisticated in all the right places. No matter how you choose to celebrate, think casual luxury and you are right on trend to celebrate your fab day.” Shop the new collection at the store and on the website. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022