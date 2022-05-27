The Most Decisive Platform for the Indian Woodworking and Furniture Manufacturing Industry is Set to Create New Benchmarks

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) • Event to be held in Bengaluru from 2nd - 6th June, 2022 • Focus on latest technologies, tools and skills to help Indian furniture market reach USD 27-billion by 2025 and become a leading global player The 12th edition of INDIAWOOD, the most relevant event for the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry in Asia, is all set to take place from June 2nd - 6th, 2022 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru. Organised by NuernbergMesse India, the five-day event will offer a comprehensive range of innovative products and provide information on the latest technological developments. By focusing on the latest global trends in carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization, INDIAWOOD 2022 aims to drive Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry reach its potential of USD 27-billion by 2025 and help establish India as one of the top furniture manufacturing destinations. The organized furniture industry is also expected to reach one-billion-dollar milestone by 2025. Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, Member of the Management Board, Nuernberg Messe India, is confident about the future of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry, “INDIAWOOD has been growing significantly over the last few years, in sync with the growth of the industry and 2022 will be an important milestone for the event.” With country pavilions from Germany, USA, Canada, Turkey, Malaysia, Finland, Estonia, Taiwan, Gabon amongst others, the five-day event will offer a comprehensive range of innovative products and provide information on the latest technological developments. Spread over 65,000 sq. meters plus area with 5 dedicated themed halls, the event is expected to attract a record number of visitors. Visitors from all quarters including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufacturers, traders, architects, builders and interior designers can look forward to exploring the latest in technologies, materials and innovations. As a knowledge sharing forum, INDIAWOOD will feature multiple seminars on latest trends and innovations organised by leading Industry associations as well as skill development programs organised by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India. Speaking about the event, Sonia Parashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, said, “As India strives to become a manufacturing hub for the world, key initiatives, such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, have played a huge role in terms of giving a boost to the manufacturing sector, including furniture manufacture. In current times as the demand for furniture continues to increase, we are confident that the platform of INDIAWOOD will succeed in providing the relevant technologies and solutions to meet the requirements of this sector.” Juergen Koeppel, President, EUMABOIS (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers) is upbeat about the potential of the market and has stated that, “India enjoys a favourable position as market leader with tremendous future possibilities. We invite the woodworking community to make optimal use of this opportunity to re-connect with Industry Peers and re-experience live exhibitions. Look forward to seeing you at INDIAWOOD 2022.” It may be noted that with India poised to become the third largest global economy by 2030, the Government of India has identified the furniture industry as a key enabler to expand the reach of ‘Make in India’ goods across the globe. The furniture industry in India is a part of the home furnishing industry and occupies the largest share (~50% in 2019) in the home furnishing market. In FY2019, the Indian furniture market was valued at USD 12.6 billion and grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 5 years before that. Furthermore, Indian furniture exports witnessed an astounding growth rate of 222% in 2021-2022 compared to 2013-2014, thus proving the competency of “Make in India” products in global markets. Sonia Parashar further added, “INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME), International Trade Fair for Mattress and Upholstery Production Technology, Machinery, Supplies, Production Tools and Accessories, will be held concurrently from 2nd-5th June at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre will welcome several new brands and have latest cutting-edge technology on display.” NuernbergMesse India is looking forward to welcoming all the stakeholders of this rapidly evolving and growing industry. About NuernbergMesse NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its Portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NürnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44%) and upto 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26%) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NurnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NurnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)