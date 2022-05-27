Left Menu

Sensex gains for 2nd day, surges 632 points; IT, banking, capital goods stocks climb

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied by more than one per cent on Friday, led by strong buying support in IT, banking and capital goods stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied by more than one per cent on Friday, led by strong buying support in IT, banking and capital goods stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 632.13 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 54,884.66 points against its previous day's close at 54,252.53 points.

This is the second consecutive day of rally in the benchmark index. The Sensex had gained 503.27 points or 0.94 per cent on Thursday. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 182.30 points or 1.13 per cent higher at 16,352.45 points against its previous session's close at 16,170.15 points.

The Nifty had gained 144.35 points or 0.9 per cent on Thursday. There was strong buying support in IT, banking and capital goods stocks.

Tech Mahindra surged 4.10 per cent to Rs 1123.55. Infosys climbed 2.60 per cent to Rs 1460.85. Wipro soared 2.98 per cent to Rs 466.95. HCL Technologies rose 2.32 per cent to Rs 1003.90. Among the banking and financial stocks the major gainers included IndusInd Bank 3.23 per cent higher at Rs 926; Bajaj Finance 2.98 per cent higher at Rs 5993.65; Bajaj Finserv 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 12766 and Kotak Bank 1.97 per cent higher at Rs 1946.25.

Seven of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the red. NTPC slumped 2.43 per cent to Rs 150.45. Bharti Airtel fell 1.24 per cent to Rs 684.75. Power Grid Corporation slumped 0.97 per cent to Rs 224.85. Other Sensex losers were Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Nestle India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

