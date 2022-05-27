Change in Delhi master plan norms to regulate commercial development at new parking sites

The Delhi Development Authority has brought an amendment in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021) to regulate commercial development at new multi-level car parking sites besides the height restriction has been done away with subject to clearance from statutory bodies, officials said on Friday.

Modified provisions also mandate that ''MLCP (multi-level car parking) plots shall be located on roads with RoW (right of way) of 12 m and above, subject to feasibility report from a competent agency and NOC from traffic police and other statutory bodies,'' as per a gazette notification issued by the Union government recently.

''Whereas, certain modifications which the central government proposed to make in the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 which were published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, as Public Notice S.O. 2022(E) dated 25.05.2021 by the Delhi Development Authority in accordance with the provisions of Section 44 of the Delhi Development Act, 1957 (61 of 1957) inviting objections/suggestions as required by sub-section (3) of Section 11-A of the said Act, within forty five (45) days from the date of the said notice,'' it said.

''Whereas, no objections/suggestions have been received with regard to the proposed modifications,'' the statement said.

Therefore, the government has made some modifications in the MPD–2021 with effect from the date (May 12) of publication of the gazette notification, it added.

''In order to compensate the cost of multi-level parking and also to fulfill the growing need of parking spaces within urban area, a maximum of 25 per cent of gross floor area may be utilised as commercial or office space,'' as per the earlier norm, mentioned in the notification.

According to the new norms, while the minimum plot size has to be of 1,000 sqm, 100 FAR (floor area ratio) would be allowed on plots of the size of 3,000 sqm. On plot sizes above 3,000 sqm, FAR provided for the balance land would be 60, up to 10,000 sqm. Any balance land above 10,000 sqm in a plot will have 50 FAR.

FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.

The maximum height shall be restricted to permissible height of the land use in which the plot falls. There will be restriction on the number of levels of basement subject to structural safety, as per the earlier norms.

''The height shall not be restricted, subject to clearance from AAI, Delhi Fire Service and other statutory bodies. There is still no limit to the number of basements, subject to adequate safety measures, and the maximum ground coverage also remains the same at 66.6 per cent,'' as per the revised norms.

After the amendment, remunerative uses such as activities permitted in local shopping centres, public and semi-public uses, and residential use would be allowed but banquets and multiplexes wouldn’t be permitted.

''In case of MLCP plots above 3000 sqm, FAR of 100 can be permitted up to 6000 sqm subject to the Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) and Traffic Management Plan (TMP) studies as a special approval by the Authority. In case of MLCP plots which do not completely get covered by these norms shall be put up for approval of authority for appropriate decision,'' reads the notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)