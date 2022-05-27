Left Menu

Seven soldiers killed as vehicles falls into gorge in Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:50 IST
Seven soldiers killed as vehicles falls into gorge in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday, officials said.

A party of 26 soldiers was moving from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in Turtuk in Leh district, they said.

The vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, resulting in injuries to all of them, the officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to a field hospital in Partapur, they said Seven of them succumbed to injuries, the officials said, adding much other personnel have also suffered grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022