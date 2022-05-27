Seven soldiers killed as vehicles falls into gorge in Ladakh

Seven soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday, officials said.

A party of 26 soldiers was moving from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in Turtuk in Leh district, they said.

The vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, resulting in injuries to all of them, the officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to a field hospital in Partapur, they said Seven of them succumbed to injuries, the officials said, adding much other personnel have also suffered grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)