Cycle Pure Agarbathi Launches Heritage and Flute Range of Agarbathies

Indore, 27th May 2022: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world’s largest manufacturer of agarbathi, launched the Heritage and Flute range of incense sticks at an event organised in Indore today, as part of its product expansion and innovation strategy. Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, unveiled the Heritage range of prayer sticks inspired by traditional Indian art forms, and the Flute range of incense sticks with fruity and floral fragrances. The new range of Heritage prayer sticks is made the traditional way using original ‘base’ bathi, with the objective of reviving and patronizing the ancient, beautiful Indian art forms of Madhubani Folk Art, Warli Folk Art, Santhal Tribal Art and Sanjhi Folk Art. Every purchase helps support heritage artists. Flute is an exciting range of agarbathi made with fruity and floral fragrances. It includes 9 fragrances of Aamrasiya, Gulabiya, Lavani, Pushpah Phala, Nimboori, Coconeer and Shiuli. Speaking at the event, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “As a brand, we strive to provide hope and inspire the current and future generations of India with our fragrances while delivering quality products to our millions of consumers all over the world. We aim to help preserve the exquisite, traditional art forms of Madhubani, Warli, Santhal and Sanjhi through the Heritage range of prayer sticks. Flute, on the other hand, is inspired by nature’s bounty with its favourite fruits and flowers, a collection that is sure to rejuvenate the hearts and homes of our customers.” All ingredients used in Cycle products are ethically and sustainably sourced. The entire Carbon footprint during the manufacture of its products is offset as it is a certified Zero Carbon Manufacturer. Both Heritage and Flute range of agarbathi are available across retail outlets as well as on cycle.in.

