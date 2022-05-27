TVS Motor strengthens product portfolio in Kenya

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Friday said it has unveiled a limited edition of its TVs HLX125 Gold and TVS HLX150 Gold in the Kenyan market, commemorating the global sales of TVs HLX series two million unit milestone. TVS HLX series, launched in 2013 and has been a highly reliable product across rugged terrains. The motorcycle has provided last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin American markets (LATAM), a company statement here said.

''Kenya is an important market for us. Most two-wheelers in Kenya double up as delivery vehicles and customers always look for long-lasting and durable products. Our leading global brand TVS HLX has consistently catered to these evolving mobility needs backed by a wide service network...,'' company head-international business, HG Rahul Nayak said.

''We are thrilled to introduce the two celebratory limited editions of TVS HLX in Kenya with multiple first-in-segment attributes for our valued customers'', he said.

The newly launched TVS HLX150 Gold and HLX125 Gold are equipped with several first-in-segment features including an anti-theft security feature, stylish graphics on the fuel tank, and a side cover inspired by Kenyan culture, claimed.

''TVS HLX has always been admired as the most reliable commuting partner in Kenya, delivering what the customers need for daily mobility. We are excited to launch the limited-edition variants with attractive segment-first features to enhance customer delight further,'' Car and General Kenya Plc, Group CEO, Vijay Gidoomal said.

TVS retails the HLX series invariants of TVS HLX Plus 100cc, TVS HLX125, TVS HLX150, and TVS HLX150X in over 49 countries in Africa, the Middle East, and LATAM the statement added.

