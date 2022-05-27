Ircon International posts Rs 242 crore Q4 net profit

Ircon International Ltd on Friday posted a 41.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 241.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 170.43 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company in the period under review increased to Rs 3,010.71 crore over Rs 2,513.42 crore in the preceding year.

The company said that it is actively monitoring the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its financial condition, liquidity, operations and work force, among other aspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)