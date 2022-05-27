Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after economic data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:19 IST
U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed annual inflation appeared to have peaked, while strength in consumer spending allayed concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

At 08:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 87 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 23.5 points, or 0.58%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 117.75 points, or 0.96%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

