US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after economic data

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed annual inflation appeared to have peaked, while strength in consumer spending allayed concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

At 08:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 87 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 23.5 points, or 0.58%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 117.75 points, or 0.96%.

