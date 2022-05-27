Left Menu

Ukraine's Naftogaz to seek 300 mln euro EBRD loan for gas

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:36 IST
Ukraine has backed a request by state gas company Naftogaz to apply for a 300 million euro ($321 million) loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to purchase natural gas to ensure supply, the prime minister said.

The government had given its backing to the proposed loan, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a statement on the Telegram messaging service. ($1 = 0.933 euros) (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

