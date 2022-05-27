US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as economic data allays growth worries

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday as data showed strength in consumer spending and signs of peaking inflation, providing relief to investors worried about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.90 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 32,735.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.59 points, or 0.48%, at 4,077.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 129.04 points, or 1.10%, to 11,869.69 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)