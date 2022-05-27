Cape-size vessel berthed at Tuticorin Port

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:07 IST
Tuticorin (TN), May 27: The first Cape-size vessel 'MV Cape Breeze' was berthed at the port here. A press release from the port here on Friday said the ship, loaded with 92,300 tonne of limestone, has come from Port of Salalah, Oman. T K Ramachandran, chairman of V.O.Chidambaranar Port Authority, said, “The benefit of economics of scale by handling large vessels will hugely benefit the trade by bringing down the freight costs and making the EXIM trade competitive globally...'' The port handles an array of cargos like coal, containers, limestone, gypsum, windmill blades and accessories, machines, fertilisers, and foodgrains, the release said. Cape-size is the largest class of bulkship that can carry any type of cargo, such as iron ore and coal. Such vessels are called ''Cape-size'' as they cannot pass through the Panama Canal and have to go around the Cape of Good Hope to sail between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

