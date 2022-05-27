Chhattisgarh: Speeding car kills two children in Korba

Two children were run over by a speeding car in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Uchbhatti village under Urga police station limits bordering Janjgir-Champa district in the morning, the official said.

''A car moving at high speed from Champa towards Korba crushed to death Manoj Gond (10) and Raju Gond (9), both residents of Mahuda village in Janjgir-Champa district. The vehicle was found abandoned 6 kilometres away, while its number plate was found at the accident site. A hunt for the driver is underway,'' he said.

Irate residents had blocked Janjgir-Korba road for an hour over the incident before police and other officials from both districts managed to pacify them and restore traffic movement, he said, adding that financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each has been given to the kin of the deceased.

