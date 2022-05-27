Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Speeding car kills two children in Korba

PTI | Korba | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:07 IST
Chhattisgarh: Speeding car kills two children in Korba
  • Country:
  • India

Two children were run over by a speeding car in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Uchbhatti village under Urga police station limits bordering Janjgir-Champa district in the morning, the official said.

''A car moving at high speed from Champa towards Korba crushed to death Manoj Gond (10) and Raju Gond (9), both residents of Mahuda village in Janjgir-Champa district. The vehicle was found abandoned 6 kilometres away, while its number plate was found at the accident site. A hunt for the driver is underway,'' he said.

Irate residents had blocked Janjgir-Korba road for an hour over the incident before police and other officials from both districts managed to pacify them and restore traffic movement, he said, adding that financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each has been given to the kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022