Left Menu

Welspun Corp profit falls 30 pc to Rs 263 cr in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:24 IST
Welspun Corp profit falls 30 pc to Rs 263 cr in March quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) on Friday said its consolidated net profit fell by 30 per cent to Rs 263.56 crore in the quarter ended March on account of higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 372.63 crore in the same period of FY21, WCL said in a regulatory filing.

However, its total income increased to Rs 2,413.48 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,131.07 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses soared to Rs 2,033.16 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,853.09 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved the re-appointment of Vipul Mathur as the Managing Director and CEO for a period starting from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2027.

Welspun Corp, the flagship company of Welspun Group, is a leading welded line pipe manufacturer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022