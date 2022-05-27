Left Menu

Praying for speedy recovery of injured soldiers: Kejriwal on Ladakh accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:31 IST
Praying for speedy recovery of injured soldiers: Kejriwal on Ladakh accident
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called the Ladakh road accident ''unfortunate'' and prayed for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the crash.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said.

''The bus accident with the Army personnel in Ladakh is very unfortunate. I salute the martyrdom of the martyred soldiers. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the accident,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to the officials, 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022