SPIC reports Rs 7.67-crore as PAT in Q4

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) has reported a Rs 7.67 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The city-based agri-nutrient and fertiliser company registered Rs 42.49 crore as PAT during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the PAT grew to Rs 140.43 crore from Rs 51.85 crore last year.

Total income for the quarter under review slipped to Rs 284.47 crore from Rs 372.26 crore last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the total income went up to Rs 1,898.31 crore from Rs 1,555.58 crore last year.

In a statement, the company said its Board announced a dividend of five per cent for the year ending March 31, 2022.

''Last year, it was a milestone for SPIC. The company entered a new growth era as we moved to natural gas-based operations and power generation from the floating solar power plant,'' said SPIC chairman Ashwin Muthiah.

''Besides making our operations environment-friendly, these measures positively impacted our operational efficiencies and margins,'' he said.

''As a result, our performance and profitability have improved significantly during the year,'' he said.

