VP Naidu expresses anguish over death of Army soldiers in road accident in Ladakh
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish over the death of seven Army personnel in a road accident in Ladakh and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Seven soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.
The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said.
''Anguished to know about the loss of lives of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers for the quick recovery of the injured,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
