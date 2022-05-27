Left Menu

JSPL plans to produce rail wheelsets; to set up manufacturing unit at Raigarh plant

Rail wheelset manufacturing plant will help Indian Railways to speed up the modernization of its rail infrastructure by making available world-class rail wheels to realize the vision of Gati Shakti, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.Sharma further said that JSPL is working to meet our countrys demand for various grades of rails while maintaining international quality and safety standards.

Private player JSPL on Friday announced its plans to manufacture rail wheelsets at its plant at Raigarh, in Chhattisgarh, a move which will build its portfolio of railway products.

''JSPL has taken a big leap in rail infrastructure manufacturing. The company will install India's first private rail wheelset manufacturing plant at Raigarh facility. JSPL has collaborated with GIFLO Steel - Hungary for this ambitious project,'' a company statement said.

In this regard, an agreement for technology collaboration was signed between the two companies at 'India Hungary Business Forum' organized by the Embassy of Hungary along with FICCI in the national capital on Friday.

The plant will have an initial capacity of producing 25,000 wheelsets per year. Jindal Steel will also install a rail forging unit for asymmetric rails which are used in rail track switches, especially for high-speed train tracks, it said.

''We are committed to AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rail wheelset manufacturing plant will help Indian Railways to speed up the modernization of its rail infrastructure by making available world-class rail wheels to realize the vision of Gati Shakti,'' JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.

Sharma further said that JSPL is working to meet our country's demand for various grades of rails while maintaining international quality and safety standards. Our rail mill in Raigarh has been supplying superior grades of rails to various metro and Indian Railway projects under execution.

JSPL is the only producer of head hardened rail grades of 1080 HH and 1175HT for a heavy axle load of more than 25 tonne and high-speed application in the country. It also produces rails in grades R 260 and 880 for 60E1, ZU 1-60 & 60E1A1 profiles.

In the public sector, Visakhapatnam-based Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) produces forged wheels at its plant in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

