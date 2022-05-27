Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:00 IST
Puravankara posts Rs 20 cr loss in Q4; reports Rs 147 cr profit in FY22
Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.06 crore for the quarter ended March on lower income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 320.12 crore in the period under review from Rs 340.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For 2021-22, the company's net profit stood at Rs 147.06 crore. It had a net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 1,381.65 crore in FY22. The same stood at Rs 1,056.57 crore a year ago.

''Despite the ongoing challenges, the real estate sector has bounced back strongly on the back of India's economic revival. The residential market has witnessed a sharp recovery in sales momentum and the trend has continued even in Q4 of FY22,'' Ashish R Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Ltd, said.

''There has been a good amount of pent-up demand generated over the past 2 years, which is now unlocking. This is supported by lower interest rates, rising income, affordable prices, and renewed buyer confidence,'' he added.

Ashish highlighted that the company achieved its best-ever annual sales of Rs 2,407 crore during the last fiscal year.

''...with the new launches planned in the coming quarters, we are in a good position to leverage the growth momentum. We are confident and positive as we work towards achieving sustained growth going forward,'' he said.

Puravankara CEO Abhishek Kapoor said the company posted net loss in the fourth quarter of last fiscal due to lower deliveries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

