Left Menu

Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 60 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter of FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:52 IST
Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 60 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter of FY22
  • Country:
  • India

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 59.80 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 94.41 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 272.49 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 from Rs 759.50 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

For the entire 2021-22 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at Rs 136.73 crore as against Rs 4.30 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 1,541.36 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 1662.05 crore in FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022