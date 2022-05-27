Telangana bags Rs 4,200 crore investments during minister's trip to UK and WEF Davos meet

Telangana has attracted investments worth over Rs 4,200 crore during the 10-day trip by Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao to the UK and Davos in Switzerland, an official release said on Friday.

During the trip, the minister who led the Telangana delegation attended a series of meetings, interacted with top executives of global corporations, and participated in panel discussions at the World Economic Forum, Davos and in the UK, it said.

''The primary aim of the trip is to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies and bringing investments to the state and thereby creating more employment opportunities to the youth of Telangana,'' the release said.

The Telangana pavilion at WEF, set up with a slogan ''India welcomes the world, Telangana First Stop,'' has been very attractive and completely stood out from the rest.

Apart from attending formal business meetings, Rama Rao participated in panel discussions. The minister impressed a large audience of global executives with his grasp of major contemporary issues.

Meanwhile, German auto parts maker ZF is all set to inaugurate its newest facility centre in Hyderabad. The ZF facility centre, which was constructed at a cost of about Rs 322 crore, will be inaugurated on June 1. The proposed facility will create job opportunities for about 3,000 people, the release said.

