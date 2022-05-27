Left Menu

Metro operators asked to issue interoperable cards to users: Secretary

The Urban Development Ministry has asked Metro train operators to issue National Common Mobility Cards NCMCs which can be used for travelling in all forms of urban transport.Some of the Metro operators have gone for closed loop card with specific banks. So we are asking all those to reverse that.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:17 IST
Metro operators asked to issue interoperable cards to users: Secretary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Urban Development Ministry has asked Metro train operators to issue National Common Mobility Cards (NCMCs) which can be used for travelling in all forms of urban transport.

''Some of the Metro operators have gone for closed loop card with specific banks. So we are asking all those to reverse that. In case if they need to pay back to banks, they should do it. They should have cards open loop, NCMC compliant card,'' Urban Development Secretary Manoj Joshi said at an event organised by CEAI.

For example, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued co-branded cards with SBI and ICICI Bank.

Metro operators have been asked to issue NCMCs with minimal Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements so that people can use those cards not just for Metro rides but other urban transports which accept it as well.

Adaptation of NCMC in buses is slightly difficult at this point, he said, adding it will happen in due course of time.

Joshi further said new buses under the scheme of augmentation of public transport in urban areas would be fitted with NCMC card readers.

In the last year's Budget, the government had announced innovative public private partnership (PPP) models to enable private sector players to finance, acquire, operate and maintain over 20,000 buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022