Metro operators asked to issue interoperable cards to users: Secretary

The Urban Development Ministry has asked Metro train operators to issue National Common Mobility Cards (NCMCs) which can be used for travelling in all forms of urban transport.

''Some of the Metro operators have gone for closed loop card with specific banks. So we are asking all those to reverse that. In case if they need to pay back to banks, they should do it. They should have cards open loop, NCMC compliant card,'' Urban Development Secretary Manoj Joshi said at an event organised by CEAI.

For example, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued co-branded cards with SBI and ICICI Bank.

Metro operators have been asked to issue NCMCs with minimal Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements so that people can use those cards not just for Metro rides but other urban transports which accept it as well.

Adaptation of NCMC in buses is slightly difficult at this point, he said, adding it will happen in due course of time.

Joshi further said new buses under the scheme of augmentation of public transport in urban areas would be fitted with NCMC card readers.

In the last year's Budget, the government had announced innovative public private partnership (PPP) models to enable private sector players to finance, acquire, operate and maintain over 20,000 buses.

