Man critical after falling off flyover in northwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:54 IST
A 27-year-old man was injured on Friday after he fell from a flyover in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said.

Information regarding an accident at the Wazirpur flyover was received at around 6.27 am, they said Police reached the spot and they found a motorcycle under the flyover at Wazirpur DTC Depot and a man was lying there in an injured condition, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The man, identified as Himanshu (27) of Mehrauli, was taken to Ambedkar Hospital, police said.

He was later shifted to Safdurjung Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical and his family members have been informed, they said A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Keshav Puram police station, the DCP said.

So far we have not found any eyewitness to the incident and preliminary inquiry suggested that the man lost balance and he along with his motorcycle fell off the flyover, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

