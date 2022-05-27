Left Menu

Raj: ACB will need prior permission to act against officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:10 IST
Raj: ACB will need prior permission to act against officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau will now have to take prior permission before taking action against public servants in Rajasthan, an official statement said.

However, this will not be applicable in cases of trap wherein the ACB tries to catch officials red-handed while accepting bribes, it said.

The ACB officers will have to seek approval from the competent authority of the concerned administrative department on a prescribed form.

The state home department has issued the new guidelines in accordance with the standard operating procedure of the central government for processing of cases under section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Through amendment, section 17-A was inserted which says, “Enquiry or inquiry or investigation relatable to recommendations made or decision taken by public servant in discharge of official functions or duties.” According to the guidelines, an ACB officer of director general of police or equivalent rank will have to seek the approval of the competent authority of a concerned administrative department in cases of ministers, MLAs, public servants of pay level 15 and above under the seventh pay commission, chairperson and members of various boards, commissions, corporations or any other public sector undertaking.

General administrative department and cabinet secretariat, which is under the chief minister, is the administrative department for ministers.

Similarly, ACB officer of ADG or equivalent rank will seek permission for public servants drawing pay at level L-21 to L-24, for public servants drawing salary at level L-12 to L-20, IG, DIG or equivalent rank officer will take the approval and additional SPs/deputy SPs will take permission in cases of members subordinate, ministerial, and class IV services.

''The guidelines have been issued so that the public servant can discharge official duties fearlessly. According to the standard procedure, guidelines have been issued for inquiry and investigation by the ACB on complaints regarding the decisions taken by the public servants in the course of official work,'' the statement said.

''Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab and other states have already implemented this standard procedure,” it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022