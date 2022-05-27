Raj: ACB will need prior permission to act against officials

The Anti-Corruption Bureau will now have to take prior permission before taking action against public servants in Rajasthan, an official statement said.

However, this will not be applicable in cases of trap wherein the ACB tries to catch officials red-handed while accepting bribes, it said.

The ACB officers will have to seek approval from the competent authority of the concerned administrative department on a prescribed form.

The state home department has issued the new guidelines in accordance with the standard operating procedure of the central government for processing of cases under section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Through amendment, section 17-A was inserted which says, “Enquiry or inquiry or investigation relatable to recommendations made or decision taken by public servant in discharge of official functions or duties.” According to the guidelines, an ACB officer of director general of police or equivalent rank will have to seek the approval of the competent authority of a concerned administrative department in cases of ministers, MLAs, public servants of pay level 15 and above under the seventh pay commission, chairperson and members of various boards, commissions, corporations or any other public sector undertaking.

General administrative department and cabinet secretariat, which is under the chief minister, is the administrative department for ministers.

Similarly, ACB officer of ADG or equivalent rank will seek permission for public servants drawing pay at level L-21 to L-24, for public servants drawing salary at level L-12 to L-20, IG, DIG or equivalent rank officer will take the approval and additional SPs/deputy SPs will take permission in cases of members subordinate, ministerial, and class IV services.

''The guidelines have been issued so that the public servant can discharge official duties fearlessly. According to the standard procedure, guidelines have been issued for inquiry and investigation by the ACB on complaints regarding the decisions taken by the public servants in the course of official work,'' the statement said.

''Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab and other states have already implemented this standard procedure,” it added.

